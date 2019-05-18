Twitter helps track down Irish tourists in viral photo

Word travels fast on social media, and you don't even need a smartphone to realize that.

Earlier this month Christina Boniello explained in a tweet that she was walking through Times Square when three Irishmen stopped her and asked her to take their picture.

An odd twist was added to this was added to this seemingly normal request when the Boniello discovered that none of the men had cell phones.

"You'll take the picture and we'll find it someday," Boniello recalled one of the men saying.

So she snapped the photograph and after some deliberation, tweeted the picture a week later along with the story behind it.

Sure enough, the internet took care of the rest.

The IrishSun reports all three men were identified within hours of the tweet hitting the internet. At present, the tweet has received over 6,000 retweets and 15,000 likes.

Boniello was in awe of the power of social media.

According to the Sun, the men are from County Mayo; which is located on Ireland's west coast.