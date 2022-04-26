K-9 helps Florida troopers find nearly $700K worth of heroin during traffic stop
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Two undocumented immigrants were arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they found nearly $700,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop on I-75 in Hernando County.
Maurilio Garcia-Torres, 33, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, 19, were arrested after troopers said they pulled over their Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-75 South for having a fraudulent Arizona license plate.
FHP confirmed the driver of the car was also unlicensed.
Troopers said they found 5.5 pounds of heroin with a street value of approximately $693,000 after FHP K-9 Titan alerted to something inside the vehicle.
Garcia-Torres and Riestra-Garcia were both undocumented from Mexico, according to troopers. Both were arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail.
They were charged with trafficking heroin, distributing heroin and possessing a vehicle for drug trafficking, FHP said.
