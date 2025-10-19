Two men injured in Philadelphia drive-by double shooting

The Brief Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section. Police say the victims, ages 38 and 39, arrived at Episcopal Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both men are in stable condition as detectives search for a light-colored Honda Accord.



Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent two men to the hospital early Sunday morning in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers with Philadelphia's 25th District were called to the 2800 block of Hope Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun and shots fired.

When police arrived, they found 5 to 10 shell casings scattered at the scene but no victims.

A short time later, two Hispanic men, ages 38 and 39, arrived at Episcopal Hospital by private vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were later transferred to Temple University Hospital for further treatment.

Police say one man was shot twice in the midsection, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Both are listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was a drive-by and are searching for a gray or light blue Honda Accord that fled the area in an unknown direction. Detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras in the neighborhood as the investigation continues.