Two Philadelphia police officers, driver hospitalized after North Philadelphia crash

The Brief Two Philadelphia police officers and another driver were hospitalized after a crash early Thursday. The collision happened at 2300 W. Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia. The cause of the crash and the conditions of those involved are still unknown.



Two police officers and another driver were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in North Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 1:07 a.m. at 2300 W. Allegheny Avenue, involving a marked police patrol vehicle and a white Toyota Prius.

Medics transported both officers and the driver of the Toyota Prius to Temple University Hospital after the crash.

The Philadelphia Police Department said both officers were inside the patrol car at the time of the crash, and emergency medical personnel responded quickly to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation with the Philadelphia Police Department, and no further details about the circumstances have been released.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the officers and the civilian driver have not been released, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.