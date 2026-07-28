Royersford teens accused of damaging homes in viral door kick challenge

The Brief Royersford police are searching for teenagers accused of damaging homes in a viral "door kick challenge." Neighbors say the incidents have caused fear and concern along Washington Street. Police released photos of the suspects and are asking for help identifying them.



Police in Royersford are asking for the public’s help identifying several teenagers accused of damaging homes as part of a viral social media trend known as the "door kick challenge," according to the Royersford Borough Police Department.

Police say teens kicked in front doors after ringing doorbells

What we know:

The Royersford Borough Police Department says the suspects are accused of kicking in front doors after ringing the doorbell before running away.

Police say this is a dangerous twist on the old "ding-dong ditch" prank that has surfaced in communities across the country.

Police recently released four photos of the individuals they believe are responsible for the vandalism, saying the incidents have caused a substantial amount of damage.

Neighbors told FOX 29 the problem has affected homes along Washington Street.

Residents say they’re worried someone could get seriously hurt if the prank continues.

Local perspective:

"I’m not really scared. I’m concerned that people don’t have respect for other people," said Joan Williams, a Royersford resident.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said, "I’m terrified every night. I lock my door as soon as I walk in. I never leave it open, even during the day. I’m scared."

David Sadlowski said he was surprised the suspects appeared to be caught on camera.

"As I saw in the photos, you can see their faces, so it’s crazy they’re doing it. Not smart at all," Sadlowski said. "Somebody could get seriously hurt. You knock on the wrong door and you could get the wrong person. Not a good idea at all."

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos or has information about the incidents to contact the Royersford Borough Police Department.

Some residents say the challenge could have dangerous consequences.

"You don’t know if you’re at the wrong person’s door, and they’re going to go after you, or it might be an older person who runs out and has a heart attack," Williams said. "You gotta care about other people."

The "door kick challenge" has surfaced in communities across the country, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the teenagers involved or said how many homes were damaged. It is not clear if any arrests have been made or if anyone has been hurt.