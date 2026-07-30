Atlantic City lifeguard charged in Cherry Hill child luring sting

The Brief An Atlantic City lifeguard was arrested Tuesday, July 28, after allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to Camden County authorities. The girl was actually an undercover detective, and the lifeguard faces multiple charges, including attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material. The suspect has been suspended from his job and is being held pending a detention hearing.



An Atlantic City lifeguard is facing serious charges after authorities say he tried to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sexual activity, but the person was actually an undercover detective, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller.

Lifeguard accused of arranging meeting with undercover detective

What we know:

Stephen M. Pagnoni, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, is charged with 1st-degree attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, 2nd-degree attempting to lure a child, 2nd-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor, 2nd-degree attempted prostitution with a minor, and 3rd-degree attempted sending obscene material to a minor, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller.

He is also charged with two counts of 3rd-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of engaging in prostitution, which are disorderly persons offenses.

Stephen M. Pagnoni, 38, of Egg Harbor Township is charged with 1st-degree Attempted Manufacturing of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), 2nd-degree Attempting to Lure a Child, 2nd-degree Attempted Sexual Assault of a Minor, 2nd-degree Attempted Prost Expand

On Tuesday, July 28, Pagnoni began communicating online with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, but the person was actually an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, according to officials.

Authorities say Pagnoni arranged to meet at a park in Cherry Hill for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with the girl in exchange for money.

After arriving at the park in Cherry Hill, Pagnoni was taken into custody by members of the Cherry Hill Police Department Tactical Response Team and Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing.

Pagnoni has been employed as a lifeguard with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol for approximately 20 years and has been suspended from his role, according to officials.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant John Cochran of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8826. Tips may also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the detention hearing date or whether Pagnoni has obtained legal representation. There is no information about any prior complaints or investigations involving Pagnoni.