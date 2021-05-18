Two women killed, multiple victims shot on party bus in Oakland

What was supposed to be a celebratory event turned deadly early Tuesday morning when gunfire erupted on the highway and multiple victims on a party bus in Oakland were shot.

A news photographer at the scene reported that victims' relatives told him that their loved ones took the vehicle out to celebrate a person's 21st birthday and that at some point, someone shot at the bus about 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 580 near the MacArthur Boulevard exit.

At least one shooter in another car began shooting at the bus on the freeway and then followed the bus on city streets, near 68th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, authorities said.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office confirmed that two women were killed, but they were not immediately identified.

According to Bay Area News Group journalist Dylan Bouscher, a woman told him that her 19-year-old goddaughter from Stockton was killed in the attack.

Citizen App reported as many as seven people were wounded, with one of them suffering critical injuries. Ambulances were seen taking several victims from the Eastmont Police Station to the hospital for treatment.

Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson deferred all questions to the California Highway Patrol.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, CHP Officer Edward Vega said the shooting does not appear to be random.

But he did not clarify how many people were on the bus, or how many victims were injured. Also, he said that he had information that only one person had died.

CHP Officer Art Montiel also said that "everything was under investigation," including any suspect description or where the bus had been coming from or going to.

"We cannot provide you anything that is not factual," Montiel said.

Bouscher tweeted that a father said his daughter was shot in the leg but is in stable condition. His other daughter was on the bus when the shooting happened. She is also stable.

The bullet-ridden bus ended up at the Oakland Police Eastmont Station. Several windows were also blown out. About 7:30 a.m., investigators and crews began to cover the windows with yellow tarp.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 at MacArthur Boulevard were closed for more than two hours for the police investigation.

This shooting comes after Oakland marked its 50th and 51st homicides over the weekend when two 17-year-old boys were shot and killed.

KTVU reporters James Torrez, Henry Lee and Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.

There were multiple victims on a party bus in Oakland when gunfire rang out from the freeway. May 18, 2021

Investigators put up a yellow tarp on the windows of a party bus that was shot at on I-580 in Oakland. May 18, 2021

Investigators put up a yellow tarp on the windows of a party bus that was shot at on I-580 in Oakland. May 16, 2021