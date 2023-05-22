Expand / Collapse search

U-Haul driver identified, charged after crashing truck into barriers near White House: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated May 23, 2023 8:57AM
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Authorities say a man is under arrest and faces charges after he crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House Monday.

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man who was arrested and charged after he allegedly crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House Monday.

U.S. Park Police say Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

The collision happened just before 10:00 p.m. near 16th Street. There were no injuries to any law enforcement or White House personnel.

Streets and walkways in the area were closed off while police investigated.

The incident prompted the evacuation at The Hay-Adams hotel on 800 block of 16th Street.

The Secret Service said its Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a U-Haul truck Monday night after the vehicle crashed into security barriers near the White House. Still, many questions remain. FOX 5's Shomari Stone reports from Downtown D.C. with the latest details.

Cell phone video shot at the scene showed the truck crashing into the barriers. Law enforcement recovered a red, white, and black Nazi flag from the vehicle. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says a backpack, duct tape, and a notebook with pages full of writing was also retrieved from the truck.

The investigation is continuing.

A U-Haul crashed into a barricade outside the White House Monday night and nearby hotels, including the Hay-Adams- have been evacuated. FOX 5's Shomari Stone reports from the scene of the crash with more details.