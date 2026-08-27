UEFA prepares criminal complaint against FIFA’s Infantino over failed World Cup sale plan

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The Brief UEFA is considering a criminal complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Switzerland. The dispute centers on a failed plan to sell a stake in a company that would control World Cup commercial rights. UEFA has asked U.S. courts for documents from FIFA and a New York investment firm as it pursues potential evidence.



European soccer’s governing body is preparing a criminal complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over a failed plan to sell a stake in future World Cup commercial rights to private investors, according to The Associated Press.

UEFA said it is considering a Swiss criminal case alleging possible financial mismanagement. No criminal charges have been filed.

What was FIFA’s World Cup sale plan?

What we know:

The proposal would have created a subsidiary to run FIFA’s commercial events, including the World Cup.

Joshua Kushner’s New York-based investment firm, Thrive Capital Management, was expected to lead investors in paying FIFA $4.2 billion for a 20% stake in the subsidiary.

UEFA’s lawyers argue that the proposed price undervalued the business and was not tested through an open bidding process or independent valuation. Those are allegations laid out in UEFA’s court filing, not findings by a court.

FIFA withdrew the plan Aug. 1 after backlash from soccer leaders, including UEFA.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives for the inauguration of President Abelardo de la Espriella in Cali, Colombia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Why is UEFA going to court?

What they're saying:

UEFA said it filed documents in a Manhattan court seeking potential evidence from Thrive Capital and Kushner. It also sought authorization in federal court in South Florida to obtain information from FIFA.

The documents and testimony could be used in a potential criminal proceeding in Switzerland, where FIFA is based.

UEFA’s lawyers said they are considering a complaint against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials under a Swiss law addressing criminal mismanagement.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino during a meeting with the White House Task Force for the 2026 World Cup in the East Room of t Expand

What's next:

UEFA is seeking evidence at this stage; it has not filed the contemplated criminal complaint, according to reporting from ESPN.

FIFA and Thrive Capital were asked for comment by The Associated Press but had not responded.