UnBEARably cute! Philadelphia Zoo reveals official names for adorable cubs

Philadelphia sports pride has officially touched every part of the city, including the animal exhibits over at the zoo.

Meet Kelce and Harper! Philadelphia Zoo has announced the official names for their sloth bear cubs, and they have some pretty big shoes to fill.

Thousands voted to name the adorable cubs after two Philly sports icons - Phillies Bryce Harper and Eagles Jason Kelce.

Perhaps a meeting of name twins is in their future?!

If you want to see the cubs yourself, the zoo says they are out exploring their new habitat during afternoon hours.