Union representing Philadelphia firefighters, paramedics files lawsuit over vaccine mandate

IAFF Local 22, the union representing Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics, has filed a lawsuit against the city over its new vaccine mandate.

Local 22 says the mandate would risk public safety by limiting the number of people on the force.

In a statement, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s office says the city is not short on firefighters. The statement also added that the city cannot afford any further delays on implanting the mandate.

The city’s deadline requiring all union-represented city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was Friday, Feb. 11. The mandate was delayed several times as the city and labor unions continued negotiations.

Unvaccinated employees and those without exemptions will be placed on leave on March 1, the city says. Further action could be possible in the future.

MORE HEADLINES:

The union and city have agreed to an arbitration hearing.

Local 22 IAFF President Michael Bresnan appeared on Good Day Philadelphia Tuesday and explained that the union was not against vaccinations, but was not in support of the mandate.

"We’re not for a type of mandate where you’re going to kick our members to the curb, especially in this profession," Bresnan said.

Bresnan claimed that the union took the matter to court after the city declined to collectively bargain with the on the matter.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter