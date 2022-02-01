Philadelphia police officers must be vaccinated against COVID, arbitrator rules

An arbitration panel ruled Tuesday that all Philadelphia police officers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All officers and Philadelphia employees now have until Friday, Feb. 11th to get at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines or request a medical or religious exemption.

Officers who have not gotten the shot or filed an exemption form will be required to double mask and undergo testing until they're vaccinated.

Those who do comply can receive a bonus of up to $500.

"As public servants, we bear a responsibility to mitigate the harm that would result from inadvertent transmission of COVID-19 to our colleagues and the public and to set an example for other organizations and companies," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"We must do all we can to protect our colleagues and the public we’re sworn to serve, and the Award handed down today by the arbitration panel presents a fair and reasonable path forward for everyone."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter