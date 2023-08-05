Cleanup event in South Philadelphia unites young people in service for community

A day of community service across South Philadelphia as the NOMO Foundation was out working with a local non-profit to get more young people involved in the neighborhood and keep them safe. Dozens of kids aged 10 through 15 were giving back to their community and cleaning up.

"They’re putting sweat equity into their community," Rickey Duncan remarked.

One sweep at a time at the Ford Rec Center is getting a nice makeover, all by the hands of Philadelphia’s youth that want to give back.

Rickey Duncan, aka Mr. NOMO, with the NOMO Foundation, is part of the efforts Saturday to clean up the neighborhood.

"This is a part of our Stay Safe Saturday initiative. We want the kids to feel safe in their environments, so when they come out to the playground and not worry about stepping on bottles and drug paraphernalia," Duncan explained. "It should be a clean and safe space to be in."

Another goal of the cleanup event, outside of the physical cleaning, is to bring the youth of Philadelphia together across different neighborhoods.

"Our goal is to get these young people active in their community and then bring them together with other young people throughout South Philly, so they can collaborate together and see this kid is not your enemy," Duncan continued.

Tymere Harris and Munir Williams are a shining example of what positive youth intervention can result in. Taken under the wing of Philadelphia Police veteran officer Joseph Ellerby at the age of five, they’ve remained active in their community. He says it’s about investing time and energy into the youth.

"This is how you get a generation going in the right direction. Implement a positive program for these young males and females. This is the result right here – one in college and one in real estate school," Officer Joe Ellerby said.

Harris and Williams now mentor their own youth through a program they created on their own.

The lessons don’t stop though, as next week, hundreds of youth will gather to come together in unity and peace.

"Hopefully, 500 young people are going to get on a bus, they’re going to go to Dorney Park and the goal is for each of them to each meet someone else outside their community and let them know they’re not your enemy, but, possibly, your friend," Duncan added.