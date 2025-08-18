SEPTA ambassadors to assist commuters this week ahead of looming service cuts

The Brief SEPTA ambassadors will be located at key service hubs across southeastern Pennsylvania this week to help commuters with looming service cuts. This Sunday, SEPTA will slash a total of 32 bus routes and shorten 16 others in the first of a series of looming service cuts. The cuts are all part of the transportation authority's $213 million budget shortfall.



Commuters across southeastern Pennsylvania are bracing for the worst as SEPTA’s ‘Doomsday Budget’ service cuts are less than a week away.

Ahead of the cuts, SEPTA ambassadors will be at key transportation hubs across the region assisting riders with the upcoming changes.

What we know:

This Sunday, SEPTA will slash a total of 32 bus routes, while shortening 16 others, and also reduce service on some regional rail lines. Special services like the ‘Sports Express’ will also end.

The cuts slated to take effect on Aug. 24 are just the first in a series of changes that would eventually lead to the elimination of 50 bus routes, five regional rail lines and one metro line. 16 bus routes would also be shortened, two trolley routes would be converted to bus routes would be realigned, and many bus routes would face up to a 20% reduction in service on weekdays and weekends.

A 21.5% fare increase would also go into effect on Sept. 1 and a SEPTA-wide hiring freeze would go into effect later in the month.

The cuts are all a part of the transportation authority’s $213 million budget shortfall.

What they're saying:

SEPTA says they will have ambassadors stationed at some of the busiest service areas this week to answer commuter questions ahead of the cuts.

"We know these changes are going to be disruptive, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to make the transition to the reduced schedules as smooth as possible," a SEPTA spokesperson said.

Some commuters are holding out hope that Pennsylvania lawmakers will come up with an 11th hour budget solution and somehow come up with the money to stop the cuts.

"I mean I still don’t believe it’s gonna go, but I’ll believe it when I see it until then I’m gonna keep doing what I do and catch the bus every day," commuter Steven Jones told FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej.

However, SEPTA says that even if a last-minute solution were to come before cuts took effect on Aug. 24, they service changes would still take effect and it would take at least 10 days to restore full service.

What you can do:

Riders can visit the ‘Service Cuts’ page on SEPTA's website for a full list of routes that will be impacted.