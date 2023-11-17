University of Michigan fires LB coach Chris Partridge

The University of Michigan football team has relieved one of its coaches of athletic duties, the school said Friday.

In a short statement from the athletic director, the school said it had fired Chris Partridge, the team's linebackers coach. Rick Minter, a football analyst for the team, will serve in his stead. There was no reason given for Partridge's removal.

"Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff," read the statement from athletic director Warde Manuel. "Rick Minter will serve as the team's linebackers coach."

Partridge first worked with the university in 2015 when he was hired as director of player personnel. He was then promoted to linebackers coach in 2016 and special teams coordinator in 2017. He briefly left to coach at Ole Miss before returning to UM for the 2023 season.

Minter has been with the school since February 2022, his LinkedIn said.

The university has been in the throes of a cheating scandal after accusations that it was illegally stealing signs from opposing teams. Its head coach Jim Harbuagh was suspended by the conference for the remainder of the regular season last week.

Then this week, the school dropped a lawsuit against the conference after it planned on fighting the suspension.

Partridge is not the first staff member of the football team to step away. Earlier in the NCAA's probe, Connor Stalions, the figure who has emerged at the center of the investigation, resigned earlier in November. Sources told the Associated Press that he had been fired.

A freedom of information act later revealed that Stalions had never filed any expense reports with the university, despite reportedly traveling to several games featuring opponents of UM.

The school hasn't denied it violated rules.