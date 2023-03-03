University Park Airport set to reopen after explosives team clears suspicious items found in checked bag

article

The University Park Airport, near Penn State, was closed to air traffic and passengers Friday night while an explosives team examined suspicious contents found in a checked bag.

The general passenger terminal was also evacuated.

Penn State University Police posted an all-clear on their Facebook page just before 11 p.m., saying their Hazardous Device Team handled the situation and there was no longer a threat.

The flight was headed to Chicago.

The airport was to return to normal operations 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials did not release further details on the contents of the bag.

This comes on the heels of a Carbon County man charged after he admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley Airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.