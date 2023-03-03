Expand / Collapse search

University Park Airport set to reopen after explosives team clears suspicious items found in checked bag

By FOX 29 staff
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The University Park Airport, near Penn State, was closed to air traffic and passengers Friday night while an explosives team examined suspicious contents found in a checked bag.

The general passenger terminal was also evacuated.

Penn State University Police posted an all-clear on their Facebook page just before 11 p.m., saying their Hazardous Device Team handled the situation and there was no longer a threat.

The flight was headed to Chicago.

The airport was to return to normal operations 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials did not release further details on the contents of the bag.

This comes on the heels of a Carbon County man charged after he admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley Airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.