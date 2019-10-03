'Unlike Agholor': Viral hero meets children he helped save from West Philly house fire

It’s been a little over week since Hakim Laws went viral for roasting Nelson Agholor in the middle of an interview about his role in helping rescue children from a house fire.

For the first time since that fire, Laws met members of the Darby family – who he helped rescue – on Good Day Philadelphia.

On Sept. 22, the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver Nelson Agholor performed disappointingly and most notably made a huge mistake by fumbling and dropping a ball in a major third down conversion during a game against the Detroit Lions.

Ultimately, the Eagles lost that game 27-24 and the loss stayed with Hakim Laws.

In the early hours of Monday, Sept. 23, a fire broke out at a building on the 1200 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.

Laws, a former Philadelphia firefighter, was one of the first on the terrifying scene where people were forced to drop children out of the windows to escape the fire.

“My man just starts throwing babies out the window. We was catching them, unlike Agholor,” Laws explained at the scene.

That moment went insanely viral with sports fans and major national sports media outlets all sharing the hilarious quote with varying reactions spanning the spectrum of astonishment, glee, and hilarity.

Eight members of one of the Darby family, who were inside the building at the time of the fire, were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Nadir Darby and his daughters Nova, 6, and Kennedi, 4, joined Good Day Philadelphia and were able to thank Hakim Laws for his role in their safe rescue.

Credit: Nadir Darby

While Laws’ funny comment brought levity to the frightening experience, Nadir Darby recalled the seriousness of the event.

“As I was screaming out the window about how my kids were up here and I needed help getting them out, he just came out of nowhere like Superman kind of,” Nadir said.

Wordlessly, Laws earned a desperate Nadir’s trust which convinced the father it would be ok to throw his children to safety.

First, Nadir threw Nova and “once he [Laws] caught her” he then threw Kennedi to safety.

After getting his children out first, Nadir credits adrenaline for his ability to drop out of the window to safety.

Now, the Darby family is displaced because the fire destroyed their home.

Credit: Nadir Darby

“My children are up in Olney with their mom and grandmother and I’m in West Philly with my dad,” Nadir explained.

However, Nadir expressed that the “most important thing is like we’ve got our health.”

Upon meeting for the first time, Nadir told Hakim that he appreciates him.

“Honestly, thank you for just risking your life to save me and my family’s life,” Nadir said. “It’s not expected. You’re a retired firefighter so it’s not your job anymore to do so. So, being as though you did, I’m honestly very grateful because without you who knew what would have happened.”

Hakim said the experience was “way bigger” than him and makes sure to reiterate that to the public.

“I think it’s a big thing to look another man in his eyes and trust him with your precious cargo as you’re throwing them out the window,” Hakim told Nadir.

Now, Nadir is focused on getting his family back in a stable place in the aftermath of the devastating fire.

To help the Darby family get back on their feet, you can donate directly to their GoFundMe campaign by clicking here.

Additionally, Hakim Laws has begun selling "Unlike Agholor" shirts with proceeds also going to benefit the Darby family. "Unlike Agholor" shirts and hoodies can be purchased on Laws' official shop.