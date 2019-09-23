Nelson Agholor invites good Samaritan from fire scene to Eagles game

In perhaps the most Philadelphia moment of the year, a Good Samaritan didn’t waste an opportunity putting an Eagles’ wide receiver on blast during an interview at the scene of a fire in West Philadelphia.

Nelson Agholor has been in the hot seat after he made a big mistake fumbling and dropping the ball in a big third down conversion during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Hakim Laws was on the scene of a house fire on North 52nd Street near Girard Avenue early Monday and gave an interview to the media about the fire. Altogether, eight people, including six children and two adults, were hospitalized.

After attempting to run into the building to help rescue those trapped, Laws explained that he had to leave due to heavy smoke. By this time, fire officials arrived and a group of bystanders responded.

Another man trapped began throwing the children out of the window to safety.

“My man just starts throwing babies out the window. We was catching them, unlike Agholor,” Laws said.

Laws’ assessment of Agholor’s performance was accompanied with a strong eye roll and head shake.

Agholor responded on Twitter Monday night inviting Laws and his family to the next home game. "Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him," he wrote.

The man's reaction has gone viral and is trending on Twitter as “Unlike Agholor.”

Complex Sports, Sports Illustrated, and other national sports media outlets have all tweeted the viral moment with varying reactions spanning the spectrum of astonishment, glee, and hilarity.

Other Twitter users have also chimed in with their own amused reactions to Laws' statement.

This is the second straight week that Agholor's performance has been met with some degree of backlash.

Last week, Agholor took to Twitter to address that feedback and said, "I will be better and as a team we will be better moving forward."