Unruly crowd gathers in Wilmington after Hispanic Day Parade

The Brief An unruly crowd of at least 1,000 people gathered in Wilmington following their Hispanic Day Parade. Police say members of the crowd threw items, drove recklessly, and fired multiple shots. No injuries or arrests were reported.



A Hispanic Day Parade celebration in Wilmington spiraled into chaos on Sunday after police say a crowd of at least 1,000 people gathered in the streets.

What we know:

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department began receiving emergency calls around 4 p.m., just after the city's Hispanic Day Parade celebration ended.

Police say at least 1,000 people gathered near the intersection of 4th and Dupont streets as the night continued, and they refused to disprese.

Members of the unruly crowd were allegedly seen throwing items like rocks and bottles, according to police, while others drove recklessly in the street.

Police say there was a report for multiple gunshots fired at one point in the night, but no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Wilmington police say they are working to identify suspects involved in the chaos.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wilmington Police Department.