Delbert Africa, Philadelphia MOVE group member, released from prison after 41 years

Delbert Africa, a longtime member of the MOVE organization, is now out of prison after 41 years.

Africa,73, spoke Tuesday about his part in the 1978 clash between his group and Philadelphia police that put him behind bars. The clash killed a police officer and sent Africa to prison for more than 40 years.

Delbert Africa, a member of the radical Philadelphia group MOVE, has been released from prison.

Africa was one of nine MOVE members imprisoned for the incident. On Tuesday, he was reunited with the surviving members who were previously paroled.

Africa says he did not fire a gun during the clash but was sentenced to 30 to 100 years because he was affiliated with MOVE. The eight others got the same sentence.

“After 41 years, our brother Delbert Africa finally came home from prison Saturday morning January 18th,” said Pam Africa, MOVE member and spokesperson for the International Family and Friends of Mumia Abu Jamal.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP