Upper Darby police investigate domestic-related shooting; 1 person in custody

article

Upper Darby Police report a person is in custody after a domestic-related shooting.

Officials said police were called to the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue, in Upper Darby Township Saturday night, around 8:15, for a reported shooting.

Officials said, in a tweet, police were investigating a shooting related to a domestic incident. They stated a person was in custody and there was no threat to the public.

No details were provided regarding possible victims or conditions.