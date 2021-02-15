Upper Darby woman opens food pantry in backyard

A mother of five is on a mission to help people trying to keep food on the table during the pandemic so she opened a pantry in her backyard in Upper Darby.

"We set up social distancing guidelines and we just put the word out. It just started to explode," Desiree Lamarr Murphy said.

She calls it "Murphy's Giving Market" and it's not just food, but it is clothing, school books, and resources from health care agencies. It's opened every Tuesday beginning at noon.

"They actually start lining up at nine o'clock. It really makes me sad that they are that desperate that they come out and stand in the rain and snow. No matter what the weather," Murphy said. "Sometimes they ring my doorbell at off-hours and say we just don't have any food and I can't turn them away."

The team includes her mom Phyllis Lamarr who says everyone is so appreciative.

"It just touches your heart to see that people aren't taking this for granted," Lamarr said. "I'm proud of the work we do."

