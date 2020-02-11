UPS warehouse coming to Northeast Philadelphia

A new UPS warehouse is set to be built in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood and reactions are mixed.

"I don't think we've gotten any clear information at this point. There have been some civic associations meetings but nobody's given a straight answer. I guess as far as what's coming here," resident Lynnson Rajan said.

The warehouse will be located on the old Budd Company property along Red Lion Road. The plant is scheduled to open two years from now and promises at least several hundred new jobs.

"For a big factory or warehouse to open up like that it's gonna provide a lot of people with jobs and a lot of people with more opportunity to grow," Alexey Sorokin said.

Daily commuters say traffic is already a nightmare in the area.

"There's already traffic jams that are occurring during the rush hour time frames so the increased traffic, I guess I'm worried about that," Rajan said.

A petition against the warehouse has already garnered hundreds of signatures. Some blame their councilman Brian O'Neill for not stopping UPS. However, the councilman says the site has been zoned for heavy industry for decades and that UPS is well within its rights. He adds, he sees the project as extremely beneficial, and Philadelphia needs the jobs.

