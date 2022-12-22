Plunging fireball seen over Anchorage ahead of Ursid meteor shower peak

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
11
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

Plunging fireball seen over Anchorage ahead of Ursid meteor shower peak

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Air & Space
FOX 5 NY

Falling fireball seen from Anchorage

A home security camera captured video of a fireball streaking across the sky over Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Ursid meteor shower, which is visible in the Northern Hemisphere from Dec. 13-24, peaks on Dec. 22, according to the American Meteor Society. (Source Video Courtesy of Brian Brettschneider via Storyful)

ALASKA - A number of residents of Alaska spotted a fireball dropping through the sky in the early hours of Dec. 21, 2022, during the annual Ursid meteor shower, according to the American Meteor Society.

Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist, posted video from a Nest home security camera on Twitter showing the glowing fireball streaking against the sky and vanishing from view behind some houses. Brettschneider wrote that the camera was pointed north and the video was captured at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday. 

The American Meteor Society was reviewing a report on the sighting.

Meteors slow down and heat up when entering the atmosphere. Fireballs are "exceptionally bright" meteors that can be seen over a very wide area, according to NASA. These meteors can be bigger than a meter. 

"In front of it, a bow shock develops where atmospheric gases are compressed and heated. Some of this energy is radiated to the object causing it to ablate, and in most cases, to break apart," NASA's Ceter for Near Earth Object Studies states on its website. "Objects causing fireballs are usually not large enough to survive passage through the Earth's atmosphere intact, although fragments, or meteorites, are sometimes recovered on the ground."

The Ursid meteor shower, which is visible in the Northern Hemisphere from Dec. 13–24, peaks on Dec. 22, the American Meteor Society said.

This story was produced from New York City with Storyful.