US Marshals arrest 43-year-old man wanted for shooting 13-year-old boy in Kingsessing

The Brief On April 10, a fight between two teenagers escalated to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. Keith Holmes, the 43-year-old wanted by police on charges of aggravated assault and weapons crimes, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.



A new development has been made after police say a 43-year-old man was wanted for shooting a 13-year-old boy multiple times in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood last week.

The 43-year-old suspect, Keith Holmes, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

The backstory:

On Thursday, April 10, Philly police officers were called to the intersection of 57th and Kingsessing streets around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a fight between two teens.

Moments later, investigators say police received multiple calls about a shooting on the 1800 block of 56th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old boy shot twice in the stomach. He was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where police say he was placed in stable condition.

Keith Holmes, 43, is being sought by Philadelphia police on charges of aggravated assault and weapons crimes.

Investigators say the 13-year-old and another teen were fighting outside the property when Keith Holmes, 43, who was known to the victim, shot the teen multiple times.

Holmes then fled before police arrived.

Investigators believe the victim was known to the teen and the suspected shooter.

Holmes was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for aggravated assault and weapon possession charges in relation to the shooting.

Dig deeper:

According to U.S. Marshals, the shooting incident stemmed from a dispute over concrete that was recently poured.

At around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 16, members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force arrested Holmes at a family member's apartment in the unit block of N. 63rd Street in Philadelphia.

Investigators found out Holmes was hiding out in his family member's home the night before the arrest was made.

Upon knocking and announcing, Marshals say Holmes exited the residence with hands in the air and surrendered to Marshal Service investigators.

What's next:

Holmes was transported to Philadelphia Police Headquarters where he will be processed.