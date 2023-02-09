US Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC elevator

article

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in a Washington, D.C. elevator, her chief of staff said in a statement Thursday.

The Minnesota Democrat was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nick Coe, Craig's chief of staff, said in a statement.

"Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically OK," the statement said.

According to the public police report, the suspect was in the lobby area of the building and was acting erratically as if he was under the influence of something. Craig said "good morning" to the suspect prior to going into the elevator. The suspect then also got onto the elevator.

The suspect then randomly started doing push-ups in the elevator, and then punched Craig in the chin and later grabbed her neck, the police report said. She defended herself by tossing her hot coffee at the suspect, and the suspect fled.

Craig called 911 and the suspect fled the scene after the assault, according to Coe. Police canvassed the basement-level parking lot but did not locate the suspect, the police report said.

"There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated," Coe noted.

Coe added Craig is grateful for the police department's quick response and asks for privacy.

Craig represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District.