Birmingham Stallions, Philadelphia Stars meet in tonight’s USFL championship game

The USFL's inaugural season concludes with the championship game between the Birmingham Stallions (10-1) and Philadelphia Stars (7-4) Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Sunday’s title game will be a rematch of a Week 5 contest between the squads that ended in Birmingham defeating Philadelphia 30-17. But the Stars have a chance to avenge that loss with a title win.

Philadelphia got a huge win last weekend in the semifinal, and they're eager to ride that momentum into Sunday's game to capture a championship. After getting off to a tough start earlier in the season, the Stars managed to get hot at the right time, thanks in part to the play of quarterback Case Cookus.

Birmingham has been the best team all season in the USFL after winning eight straight regular-season games. Quarterback J'Mar Smith and wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. are two dynamic players who have been key contributors to their team's success.

A champion gets crowned Sunday, and this matchup has a chance to be a classic.

What time is USFL championship game?

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 3. It’s being played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

It will be broadcast on Fox.

USFL second season

The USFL accomplished what the last two attempts at spring football failed to do — make it through its first season.

Fox Sports president Eric Shanks announced earlier this week that the USFL will return next season. Ratings have been steady, with games averaging 1.034 million viewers on Fox and NBC. The overall average is lower (715,000) when games on USA Network and FS1 are included.

While those ratings are slightly above the 2019 Alliance of American Football, which ceased operations after eight weeks, they are behind the 2020 XFL viewership average of 1.9 million. The XFL ceased operations midway through its season, mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league took a huge step toward ensuring financial stability by playing all of its regular-season games in Birmingham, Alabama. League officials announced 17,500 fans took in the first game on April 16 between the Stallions and New Jersey Generals but did not release figures for the other 39 games, which appeared to be played in a mostly-empty stadium.

USFL games averaged 2 hours, 58 minutes, which is 14 minutes faster than an NFL game. While league officials were happy with the game pace, they would like to see more plays and more attempts at 2- and 3-point conversions.

The USFL averaged 158 plays per game — 20 fewer than the NFL. Even though teams could attempt a 3-point conversion from the 10-yard line after touchdowns, it only happened five times during the regular season with one successful conversion.

The plans for next year include the same eight teams, but they will play games in at least two cities or as many as four.

The 2023 season is expected to start in mid April so that the USFL doesn’t have to compete against the NCAA basketball tournament and the Masters. The XFL plans a return next season with an expected start of February 18, the week after the Super Bowl.

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX Television Station’s Daniel Miller and The Associated Press contributed.