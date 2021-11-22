New USFL reveals team names, cities, logos for 2022 season
The new United States Football League (USFL) is launching in the spring of 2022, and on Monday the league revealed the city affiliations, names and logos for the eight teams that will take the field in April.
Philadelphia Stars returning as USFL launches in April 2022
The most successful team in the United States Football League History is returning to Philadelphia! The Philadelphia Stars will be one of eight teams kicking off a new USFL season this spring!