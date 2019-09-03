Utah couple arrested on suspicion of torturing, starving daughter for years as form of punishment

A couple in Utah was arrested on suspicion of “torturing” and starving their 15-year-old daughter as a form of punishment, according to police records.

Kimberly Marie Tutt, 35, and her husband Trev Jordan Tutt, 33, were arrested last week and booked into Weber County Jail.

An Ogden police officer interviewed the couple’s daughter, who said her mother “tortured” her for years, according to a statement of probable cause obtained by Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

The girl told the officer the abuse included her mother chaining her wrist at night or restraining her under a bed in a hotel room for hours at a time. Within the last year, her mother even hit her over the head with a hammer and a wrench, according to the statement.

She also said her parents withheld food and water as a form of punishment.

The officer who wrote the report noted the girl appeared small for her age and suggested her growth was somehow stunted, according to Fox 13.

According to the police interview, the girl went on to tell the officer that she’d only eaten a cheeseburger, two pancakes and an egg roll over the course of four days. Water was withheld from her for two of those days, Fox 13 reported.

When her parents were interviewed, they denied the alleged abuse and starvation but noted the girl received more “discipline” than her sisters.

Kimberly was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, child abuse involving physical injury and child abuse by inflicting serious physical injury intentionally. She is being held in lieu of $17,500 bail.

Trev was arrested on suspicion of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury intentionally and child abuse involving physical injury and permitting another to inflict injury. His bail was set at $12,500.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.