Vaccinations for Philadelphia teachers, school staff begin Monday

School District of Philadelphia teachers and staff will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

The vaccination program, which is being run with help from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, included staff at all district, charter, independent and parochial schools, as well as at child care centers and pre-K providers. Classroom aides and cafeteria workers are also included.

The city has said the program will involve a number of locations, including pop-up clinics located at school buildings around the city.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farely has previously estimated that it will take about eight weeks to get vaccinations into the arms of district personnel.

The city hopes the program will go a long way in easing concerns of teachers surrounding the safety of returning to the classroom.

The district was scheduled to return to limited in person learning on Monday, but the return has since been postponed until March 1 as the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the district await a report from a third-party mediator on school building safety.

