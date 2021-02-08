Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to help with COVID-19 school vaccination program

article

Philadelphia officials announced Monday that Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will assist the Department of Public Health in a new school COVID-19 vaccination program intended to inoculate teachers, principals, and staff at all schools in Philadelphia.

Including in this program are staff at all district, charter, independent and parochial schools, as well as at child care centers and pre-K providers.

The vaccination effort, which is expected to begin by the end of February, will also include classroom aides and cafeteria workers.

It will involve a number of locations, including pop-up clinics located at school buildings around the city.

"As we near the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, getting children back into classrooms throughout the city is vitally important to their future," said Mayor Kenney. "So I am absolutely thrilled to see Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia stepping up in a major way for our children."

The City will be working with early child care providers, including pre-K providers, to sign up for vaccinations.

Advertisement

"The implementation of a vaccination program for our staff is welcome news to complement the many layers of safety we've already put in place in our school buildings," said William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D., Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. "We are thankful for this initiative that prioritizes our employees, and look forward to supporting the implementation of this plan as we continue with our plan to return our staff and students back to school."

Over the next several months, all Philadelphians will begin to have access to vaccination based on a phased schedule of priority populations.

Currently, the city is in Phase 1B which includes teachers and staff, frontline workers at high risk for exposure who perform essential duties, persons working and residing in congregate settings, persons 75 years and older and persons with high-risk medical conditions.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter