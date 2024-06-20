Vehicle recovered after 7 people shot in North Philadelphia; man brought in for questioning: sources

article

Seven people were injured when shots were fired into a crowd of people Wednesday evening, and Philadelphia police took a person in for questioning, according to sources.

The gunfire broke out on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street when police say three male suspects got out of a vehicle and started shooting.

"They shot into this crowd intentionally and someone in the crowd may have been the intended target," Police Inspector Scott Small said.

A total of seven people were struck, ranging in age from 16 to 46. They are all said to be in stable condition.

Sources tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that one person was brought in for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Police were also searching for the vehicle used by the suspects, which has since been recovered, according to sources.

Philly police towed the sedan Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement sources said they believe it’s the vehicle used in the shooting and with a strap holding the trunk, it’s hard to miss.

Sources say undercover officers were watching the vehicle beginning early Thursday morning on Magnolia Street.

Shortly after 10 a.m., they saw a man attempt to get into the vehicle. They stopped it and took the man in for questioning.

Sources tell FOX 29 they are investigating if the shooting stemmed from a fight earlier in the day between teenagers and their mothers.

Police released the ages and injuries of each victim: