7 people shot on North Philadelphia street, suspects in sedan sought: officials

article

A hot evening in Philadelphia turned violent after seven people, including a teen, were shot on a North Philadelphia street.

The gunfire broke out Wednesday evening, around 6:15, on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street, officials said.

Three people were taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, while two females were transported to Temple by police. The two females were each shot in their legs and are stable. The other three - a female and two males - were shot in their arms or legs. They are also listed as stable.

Additionally, a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her abdomen. She is listed as stable at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

A short time later, an 18-year-old female, suffering a gunshot wound to her back, was also taken to Temple. She, too, is listed as stable.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 47.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small described the scene as 17 spent shell casings were found, having been shot from a semi-automatic weapon at the intersection of Somerset and Bambrey. He went on to say the shooter or shooters climbed into a vehicle that sped off eastbound on Somerset. Police are searching for a dark-colored four-door sedan with some sort of yellow tape or plastic securing the rear trunk.

An active investigation is underway as officials search for a suspect or suspects and a motive.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.