Verizon to offer Netflix and Max streaming bundle — Here's what customers will save

Verizon has officially bundled streaming services Netflix and Max.

Wireless customers with one of its three myPlan options — Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate — will have the option to pay to obtain the "Netflix & Max (With Ads)" bundle in the form of a "perk" with the price set cheaper than the individual streaming service subscriptions, according to the company . It comes with subscriptions to tiers of both platforms that have advertising.

Verizon said it will ask myPlan customers who enroll in the perk to pay an extra $10 monthly for it. Outside the bundle, the services would together amount to $16.98 — $6.99 for ad-supported Netflix and $9.99 for ad-supported Max.

The roll-out of the "Netflix & Max (With Ads)" bundle perk will happen on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal and others had reported just a month ago that the wireless carrier had such an offering in the pipeline.

The New York-based company said it was the "first provider to offer a bundle of Netflix & Max (with ads)."

Netflix’s ad-supported streaming subscription has been around for over a year. Meanwhile, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max with ads tier went live earlier this year in the U.S. as the company debuted the platform bringing together HBO Max and Discovery+ content.

Verizon said it was "using its strategic relationships with the biggest players in the content industry to continue to unlock more value for its wireless customers."

The wireless provider already has other $10 perks that include streaming services. One features Disney+, Hulu with ads and ESPN+ with ads and another for Walmart+ comes with a Paramount+ Essential subscription, for example.

On its website, Verizon says customers can "add new perks or change them at any time."

Verizon’s myPlan first launched back in May with two plan options. It expanded the lineup to three with its Unlimited Ultimate a few months after that.

