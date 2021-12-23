Veteran Atlantic City firefighter dies of COVID-19

article

The Atlantic City Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran who lost his battle with COVID-19 earlier this week.

Anthony Carfagno, 58, died on Tuesday, according to the Department.

Carfagno served as a firefighter in Atlantic City since 1998 and was most recently assigned to Engine Company 3 of the Second Platoon.

Carfagno is remembered as "a fixture in the department and community," and a supporting member of the International Association of Firefighters Muscular Dystrophy "Fill the Boot" initiative.

"Firefighter Carfagno’s impact will be sorely missed throughout the entire department and our community," the department wrote. "His memory will live on through the warmhearted legacy he left behind."

Funeral services for Carfagno have not been announced.

