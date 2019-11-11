Veterans Day 2019: Local ceremonies to honor those who served

article

This Veterans Day, communities across the region are paying tribute to those who have served.

Ceremonies and tributes are being held throughout the day.

A Veterans Day commemoration kicks off at 10 a.m. in Washington Square Park at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Revolutionary War.

A Veterans Day celebration will also take place at the National Constitution Center in Center City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drexel University will host a Veterans Day tribute at the Paul Peck Alumni Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Over the weekend, elected officials joined five local VFW posts for the dedication of War Memorial Park in Abington Township.

On Sunday, the U.S. Marine Corps celebrated its 244th birthday at its birthplace: the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia.

The “Leathernecks” Tun Tavern Chapter Motorcycle Club was also honored with a proclamation on behalf of the city and the corps.

Some 200 motorcycles were on hand for the flag-raising ceremony.

The original Tun Tavern, built in 1686, once stood near Penn’s Landing near what is now I-95.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP