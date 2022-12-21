Philadelphia Water Department employee among two shot in Holmesburg, police say

article

A Philadelphia Water Department employee was able to drive himself and another man to the hospital after police say they were shot in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 25-year-old water department employee was shot once in his left leg and a 31-year-old man was shot once in the chest.

The water department employee was placed in stable condition after he was able to drive himself and the second victim to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. The second victims has been listed in critical condition.

Investigators say no weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.