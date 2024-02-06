Victim's father speaks out as police search for man accused of killing his son

A man is being sought after police say he is wanted for murder and related offenses in Upper Darby.

Police say on Sunday at around 2 a.m. they were called to a home on the 200 block of Kent Road in Upper Darby.

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Kenito Montoya lying on the basement floor near the back door suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Related article

Authorities say Montoya’s sister’s ex-boyfriend Yeicop Menjivar came to the house demanding to see Montoya’s sister.

Montoya began protecting his sister, which resulted in him and Menjivar arguing and fighting.

Things escalated and Menjivar shot Montoya in the head and fled.

Montoya was taken to the hospital where he was placed on life support.

The family told FOX 29 they took Montoya off of life support and have decided to donate his organs.

"The brother did what any brother would do right, he intervened and tried to prevent his sister from being harmed. Unfortunately, Menjivar turned his anger and ultimately took his life," said Tim Bernhardt, the Upper Darby Police Superintendent.

Right now, police are on the lookout for Menjivar.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with murder.

Authorities say Menjivar lives in Philadelphia and was last seen driving a blue Honda Civic, with Pennsylvania License Plate LWH-4182.

"Anyone that can do something like that I deem them as a threat. We know that he is armed because of the shooting inside the residence that night. We have not recovered a gun, so we believe he is still armed and yes, he is still dangerous," said Bernhardt.

Police encourage anyone that sees the suspect to call 911 and don’t confront him.

Police have some concern the suspect may flee the country, but say they have taken steps to try and prevent that from happening.