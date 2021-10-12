VIDEO: Bystanders rescue woman from burning home after plane crashes, killing 2 in SoCal

Dramatic video captured the moment bystanders stepped in to pull a woman from a burning home after a plane crashed in San Diego County on Monday, killing two.

Amanda Nelson recorded the jaw-dropping video that showed neighbors rushing to save a couple from their burning home.

"Is anybody in the house? Can they get out?" she yelled.

As she ran closer to the home, she screamed louder, "Is anybody home! Is anybody inside!"

That's when they heard a woman inside the home calling for help.

Neighbors were able to pull a woman from the window and help her to safety.

Nelson said that both the woman seen in the video and her husband were able to escape the burning home and were eventually reunited.

The plane crashed into a UPS truck and two homes in the San Diego suburb of Santee. Among those killed was the driver of the UPS truck and the pilot of the plane, an Arizona physician.

The crash destroyed two homes that were set ablaze and left another 10 homes damaged. Several vehicles, including the UPS delivery truck, were also torched.

UPS confirmed one of its workers died, but did not release the name of the deceased driver.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the company said. "We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends."

Dr. Sugata Das, an Arizona cardiologist and the pilot of the deadly flight, lived in San Diego and was the owner of a twin-engine Cessna 340 and an instrument-rated pilot who flew between his home and Yuma.

It was unclear how many people were aboard the plane, although fire officials say nobody aboard would have survived the crash.

The plane was heading in to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego when it nosedived into the ground. Shortly before, when the plane was about a half-mile from the runway, an air traffic controller alerted the pilot that the aircraft was too low.

"It looks like you are drifting off course. Are you correcting?" an air traffic controller is heard asking Das.

"Low altitude alert, climb immediately, climb the airplane. Maintain 5,000. Expedite the climb. Climb the airplane please," the controller tells the pilot.

The controller continued urging the pilot to ascend to 5,000 feet as the plane remained at about 1,500 feet above ground.

"You appear to be descending again, sir," the air traffic controller warned.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA​​ and NTSB are both investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.