Video captures dogs terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood

Video captured the moments a pack of dogs terrorized a neighborhood in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Ring camera video shows a man named Mike swinging a bat, trying to fend off three dogs charging at him. He says they were loose around 2 p.m. Monday near his home on Lake Placid Drive.

"We heard them barking, but we also heard some screaming, so we got back in the car and drove around the block and that's when we seen the dogs had just attacked the older lady," he said.

Mike says the dogs took off. He immediately alerted his neighbor's mother-in-law who he knew would be picking up her 9-year-old granddaughter at the bus stop any minute.

"As he warned her and walked back towards his house that's when he had to fight for his life and my mother-in-law's life," neighbor Nick Leonardis said.

"I couldn't believe what I saw. It was crazy and it was terrifying," he said.

Little Egg Harbor Township police were just one street away from where they say the dogs had bitten six people, including a 69-year-old woman.

"That particular incident was in the midst of all of it. We'd already been called to the neighborhood for a dog bite over here, a dog bite over there," Little Egg Harbor Township Police Sergeant John Kelly said.

The dogs were captured and taken by animal control. Police confirming that on at least seven other occasions over the last four months these same dogs have attacked people. The owner was cited and fined numerous times but the court returned the dogs.

Police are vowing to do everything they can to keep residents safe.

"It's a dangerous situation and we want to make sure it doesn't happen again," Sergeant Kelly.

