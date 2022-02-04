VIDEO: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning SUV
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. - A quick-witted deputy rescued a distressed dog from a burning vehicle in Douglas County, Colorado.
Body-cam footage released by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Michael Gregorek breaking the SUV’s windows with a retractable baton before pulling the distressed dog to safety from the back window on Jan. 22.
"What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
"I would’ve done, you know, the same thing whether it be baby, human, dog, cat," Gregorek said. "A life is a life and you kind of treat it as such in a situation like that."
