Video: Fleet of drones display support for healthcare workers and first responders in University City

Stunning footage shows a fleet of around 150 drones near Franklin Field in University City making incredible displays in support of healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mandi Specos-Perkins | Philadelphia Second Alarmers

The company behind it is called Verge Aero, which is based out of the University of Pennsylvania. The video was taken Tuesday night by a member of the Philadelphia Second Alarmers who was on duty when she recorded it.

People around the country have been coming together to show their support front line workers.

