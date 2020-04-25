Thunderbirds, Blue Angels perform flyover in honor of frontline workers above Philadelphia, Trenton

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels saluted healthcare providers and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic with flyovers in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The Thunderbirds performed air demonstrations in Philadelphia, Trenton, Newark, NJ and New York City on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Navy released a map of their flight plans so that residents along the flight corridor could plan to turn their eyes to the sky accordingly.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader Commander Brian Kesselring said. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

By 1:45 p.m. Trenton residents received a view of the flyover for approximately 10 minutes before the flight forces made their way to Philadelphia at 2 p.m.

The 20-minute flyover of the City of Brotherly Love was covered by FOX 29's Mike Jerrick with shots supported by Jason Martinez, Chris O'Connell, and Marcus Espinoza.

Newark and New York City's demonstration began at noon and lasted approximately 35 minutes.

During the flyover, twelve aircrafts flew in close formation showcasing immense aviation skills and leaving a path of jet noise trailing behind as they passed overhead.

The Thunderbirds Facebook page stressed the importance of viewing the flyover from an appropriate social distance in accordance with CDC guidelines to mitigate COVID-19's spread.

President Donald Trump announced last week that the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels would be performing military salutes across the country for front line workers.

As of 2:30 p.m., President Trump had not commented on the flyover or whether or not he had viewed it.

"This mission, the first of several planned over the coming weeks, is the culmination of more than a month of planning and coordination between the two teams and numerous city and government offices," the Thunderbirds said on Facebook.

