Video: Loose horse captured in Port Richmond after being spotted galloping down I-95

It was a horse's day out in the big city on Tuesday morning!

SKYFOX spotted a horse on the loose near West Moreland Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section around 6 a.m.

Several reports say the horse was seen galloping down I-95 just moments earlier.

The horse's wild ride came to an end at the bottom of the Allegheny Avenue off-ramp as several law enforcement vehicles cornered the animal.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was live on the scene as the horse was captured and loaded into a horse van.

A man wearing an "Urban Riding Club" sweatshirt said he didn't know how the horse got loose, but that it was going to be OK.

Details of where the horse came from, and how it got loose are still unclear. But luckily, it was safely captured!