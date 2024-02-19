Are the Phillies ditching their iconic 'Dancing on My Own' anthem?

article

The end of a beloved Philly era may be on the horizon!

Tiesto's remix of "Dancing on My Own" by Calum Scott has become a staple for all major Phillies celebrations, from the team's locker room to the fans in the stands.

However, the question remains, will the anthem make a comeback this season?

Catcher Garret Stubbs says the team has "thought about it plenty," telling Billboard that they are considering what other songs they could bring into the locker room.

Taking on the role as the clubhouse's unofficial DJ, Stubbs said it didn't really work out the last time the Phillies tried to ditch the song.

It seems both players and fans still have mixed feelings!

So, will Philadelphia be "dancing on their own" to the World Series this year?