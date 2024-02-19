Crews respond to large, multi-alarm fire in Philadelphia’s Francisville neighborhood

Firefighters in Philadelphia are battling a large fire in the city’s Francisville neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the area of Ridge Avenue and Parrish Street.

SKYFOX was over the scene where smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building as firefighters worked on the roof.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has asked the public to avoid the area and the fire has reached a second alarm.

Philadelphia Fire Department Executive Chief Derek Bowmer provided an update Monday at around 6 p.m. while the fire was still going and confirmed the fire spread from the original building on 16th and Ridge Avenue to the four-story house next door.

Despite needing more time to put the fire out, Chief Bowmer said everyone in the buildings, from evacuees to firefighters, were accounted for.

Around 100 firefighters and 50 apparatuses were called to tackle the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.