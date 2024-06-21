Video: Man throws items at Philadelphia Dollar General employee during argument

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video hurling items at a Dollar General employee during an argument.

Investigators say on June 8 the suspect got into an argument with a store employee a the Dollar Tree on the 1300 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

The argument escalated when the unknown man began shouting and throwing items at the employee, injuring his arm.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the violent encounter on Friday.

Anyone with information on the altercation should contact police.