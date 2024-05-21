Armed men steal phones from Burlington County Verizon store's safe: police

article

Numerous phones and other electronics were stolen from a Burlington County Verizon store in an armed robbery Wednesday night, according to police.

Evesham police were called to the Verizon store at 930 W. Route 70 for a reported armed robbery at 6:30 p.m. No employees were injured.

Police say two men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, one of whom had a firearm, took many devices from the store’s safe.

The men then fled the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Evesham Police Department.