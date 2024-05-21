Expand / Collapse search

72-year-old killed in fatal crash in Newark, Delaware: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 21, 2024 12:29pm EDT
Delaware
NEWARK, De. - A 72-year-old man was killed Monday night in a vehicle collision in Newark, Delaware. 

The driver, a 61-year-old Wilmington woman, was driving east on East Chestnut Hill Road in a black 2019 Toyota Tundra just before 9 p.m. when police say the man crossed the road from the center median. 

Officials say the driver swerved but could not avoid striking the 72-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota’s driver was not injured. 

Delaware Police closed the roadway for about three hours and are continuing to investigate the crash.  