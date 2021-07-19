Bodycam video shows cop pulling people from burning house in New York

A police officer raced to a burning house to rescue a family just after midnight on Monday, July 19.

Officer Mark Conklin found an adult and children trapped inside a house engulfed in flames on William Street in Jamestown, according to Chief Tim Jackson.

Body-worn camera video footage released by the Jamestown Police Department shows Conklin's swift and brave actions. Conklin is heard directing the family to jump from their window, saying, "Jump. I got you." They then jumped and he caught them.

"While requesting the Jamestown Fire Department over his radio and standing next to extreme heat, Officer Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window and proceeded to catch them," the chief wrote on Facebook. "I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers. After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen."

Jackson also praised and thanked the fire department.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

Jamestown, a city in Chautauqua County, is about 70 miles south of Buffalo.

